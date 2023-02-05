SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

‘I wonder who has done this’: Ashiwn shares his hilarious edited bio

With the anticipation growing over the Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the finest spinners in the world, has been the central talking point.

First, the visiting Australians bring a spinner, who has an uncanny resemblance to the Indian star, in order to prepare themselves for the threat that Ashwin possesses. And now, the spinner has shared an ‘edited bio’ of himself on Twitter and wondering who would have done this.

The veteran spinner on Sunday shared a snip of his edited bio, with a caption: “My morning coffee came with this and I wonder who has done this.” In the screenshot, Ashiwn’s bowling style was labelled as both right-arm off-spin?/right-arm leg-spin.

Reacting to Ashwin’s post, his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Rajasthan Royals said: “Hello and welcome to Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.”

Ashwin has a variety of variations in his bowling style including the leg break and carrom ball in his arsenal that he can use to dismantle the Australian batting when the two sides meet in a highly-anticipated four-match series to be held in Nagpur, New Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.

A 4-0 series win for India would help them attain a points percentage of 68.06, which is likely to be enough for a crucial top-two finish in the WTC standings.

