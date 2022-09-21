Swiss legend Roger Federer confirmed that he would be still involved in tennis after retirement and told tennis fans all over the world on Wednesday that “I won’t be a ghost.”

Federer, 41, announced last Thursday that he would retire from Grand Slams and the ATP Tour after the Laver Cup held from September 23 to 25 in London.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner will only play one doubles match this time in London, but he was sure that he would not leave the tennis world even though he hasn’t had any specific plan yet, reports Xinhua.

“I just wanted to let the fans know I won’t be a ghost,” said Federer. “Tennis has given me too much. I’ve been around the game for too long. Falling in love with too many things. I love seeing people again. That’s kind of what I wanted to let the fans know that you’ll see me again.”

“But what it could be, in what capacity, I don’t know. I still have to think about it a little bit,” added Federer.

Federer made his professional debut in 1998 at 16 years old before winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003.

As one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Federer said he was most proud of his longevity.

“I was famous for being quite erratic in the beginning of my career. And maybe I was famous for being not so consistent at all,” said Federer.

“And then to become one of the most consistent players ever is quite a shock to me as well. That has been a great accomplishment for me personally.”

