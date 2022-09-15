A day after eight Congress MLAs joined the BJP, party’s state President Sadanand Tanavade on Thursday said that if this group had approached him, then perhaps he would have said ‘No’ to their entry.

“I remember in July, we were told that these eight Congress MLAs would join. Our central leader Bhupender Yadav had also came to Goa then. But it could not happen that day. Later they formed a group of eight MLAs and it happened yesterday,” Tanavade told reporters here.

On Wednesday, two third of the Congress Legislature Party (eight MLAs) joined the BJP. Former chief minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes, are the eight legislators who switched from the grand-old party to the saffron party.

“We follow decisions taken by the Centre. If you ask me personally, perhaps I would have said ‘No’ to their entry, had they come to me. But these eight MLAs had met our central leaders and a decision was taken by them,” he said.

“BJP is the national party. This decision has been taken by central leadership. Local unit can’t take such decisions. We have to follow and execute decisions taken by central leadership,” Tanavade further said.

When asked how the party gave entry to Digambar Kamat, who had played a role to topple Manohar Parrikar’s government in 2004, Tanavade said it has become history now.

“See, party takes decision as per situations. Even I was a victim of that period. I was MLA then. If that government had completed 5 years term, then till today I would have remained as MLA. It is history now,” he said.

Tanavade said that the present decision has been taken by central leadership and they are bound to accept it.

Tanavade said that he has no idea about cabinet reshuffle. “It is not in my hand,” he said.

20220915-183601