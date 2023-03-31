SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

I would like Messi back to help us, says Barcelona coach Xavi

NewsWire
0
0

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez on Friday said that he wants Lionel Messi to return to the club for next season.

Speculation about a possible return to Barca from Paris Saint-Germain for Messi has been growing in recent weeks, and declarations from Barca vice-president Rafa Yuste, who commented “destiny is wise” when asked about the Argentinean, have only served to fuel that speculation, reports Xinhua.

When asked about Messi in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s La Liga visit to Elche, Xavi was initially reluctant to respond.

“I don’t think it’s the moment to talk about Leo’s return. I am his friend and I speak to him frequently, but it’s not the moment for his good, nor the good of the club, or the squad,” he said.

However, after those initial declarations, Xavi added, “It is a question that we are dealing with. We are friends, but it’s being worked on and I hope it can be done.”

“I would like him (Messi) to come back to help us. This is the club of his life, he is the best player in the history of the club and the best player in the history of football.”

“If destiny is as wise, then we had better listen to it,” Xavi said.

20230401-000204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengaluru FC extend Roshan Naorem Singh’s contract for three years

    Maradona’s personal doctor facing up to 25 years in prison

    Firmino, Jota will miss the match with Leeds, confirms Klopp

    FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 Coach Education Scholarship Programme...