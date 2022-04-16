ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

I would like to play a cop on OTT: Anuj Sachdeva

NewsWire
0
0

Over the years, Anuj Sachdeva has essayed quite a few characters, but the one role that’s eluded him is his dream role – of playing a man in uniform.

Anuj is currently playing the ideal son, brother, lover boy Cheeranjeev Chaudhary in the TV show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’ and his character is being loved by his well-wishers and fans.

The actor is now keen to explore the OTT place simultaneously with a character that he has never played on screen – that of a cop or a police officer. “I want to play a cop/ an officer in uniform, basically do an intense, performance-oriented role which has been my forte as an actor.”

Sachdeva was recently seen in an OTT mini-series ‘Ek Extra Mile’ on Voot and his comic timing in the show was highly revered.

Sachdeva made his OTT debut in 2018 with Shitty Ideas Trending’s ‘Bin Bulaye Mehmaan season 2’ and was later seen in Zoom Studio’s ‘The Reunion’. He also played a significant role in Amazon Prime’s ‘Breathe’.

Talking about his OTT debut, he said: “‘Bin Bulaye Mehmaan Season 2’ was offered to me at a time when I had no experience in the digital space. Shitty Ideas Trending was known for its comedy web series and I was keen to collaborate with them. Mohit Hussein directed the show and I enjoyed being a part of it as it helped me evolve as an actor.”

“Having worked in television and films prior I was an actor who would always go by what’s written in the script. I would study the dialogues and stick to them. With Bin Bulaye Mehmaan I was introduced to the art of improvisation on set and in the scene. Initially, it took me a little time to adjust but then I started enjoying the improvisation process,” he added.

Since we are talking about OTT, can you share two of your favourite web series? “I would recommend ‘House Of Cards’. Kevin Spacey’s performance as the lead is what I take back from the show apart from its brilliant writing and storytelling.

“The second web series I loved is ‘The OA’ , a fantasy meets reality web series. The magic is in the writing of the show where the audience by the end of the season wonders if what happened to the lead character was real or just a figment of her imagination,” Anuj concluded.

20220416-161402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kanika Kapoor excited about new song ‘2 seater car’

    Madalsa Sharma wore a 10-kilo lehenga for wedding scene in ‘Anupamaa’

    Mahesh Babu congratulates ‘RRR’ team; Calls the film ‘Epic’

    Chiranjeevi set to release update on ‘Bholaa Shankar’