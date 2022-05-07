ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

I would never have had the courage to do it in the past: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

NewsWire
0
0

Starting this month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the South diva, will be the cover girl for a leading magazine’s May-June 2022 issue.

The ‘Ye Maya Chesave’ actress on the cover of ‘Peacock Magazine’ is as gorgeous as ever, as she is stunning in these vibrant ensembles. Samantha, who spoke about her acting career, shared that there was a time she did not feel comfortable in her own skin.

“I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I’m a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity”, Samantha wrote, as she shared a stunning picture from her cover shoot.

“It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I’m much more confident about trying on different roles whether it’s a sexy song or hardcore action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past”, the actress stated. On the other hand, Samantha will appear in ‘Shakuntalam’, ‘Yashoda’, and a couple of other interesting projects in the near future.

20220507-164804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bad Man’ Gulshan Grover on his experience of working with new...

    ‘Uncharted’ is No. 1 as domestic audiences await ‘The Batman’

    ‘Friends’ and the art of being irreverently iconic

    Kiara Advani hails Faye D’Souza’s performance in ‘One Mic Stand 2’