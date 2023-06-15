Former England captain Michael Atherton gave his verdict on the England side to face Australia in the first Test of the Ashes series on Friday and said he wouldn’t have picked the all-rounder in the playing XI after the Ben Stokes-led side named the lineup for the opening game against Australia.

The 35-year-old all-rounder retired from Test cricket at the end of the 2021 summer but has reversed his decision following discussions with Test Captain Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum following Jack Leach’s injury.

“I wouldn’t have picked Moeen Ali. But I’m not Ben Stokes. I’m not Bazball. It’s a selection that is amazing when you think about it because Moeen Ali had retired from Test cricket. Hasn’t played Test cricket since September 2021.

“Retired and then had a conversation with Brendon McCullum about coming back before the Pakistan tour and basically said he is done with that. He has checked out of first-class cricket and Test cricket. So I wouldn’t pick him for those reasons.,” Atherton told Sky Sports.

Moeen has, so far, scalped 20 wickets in 11 Tests against Australia and has scored 476 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 25.05, including two half-centuries.

The off-spinner has scalped just five wickets in as many Tests in Australia. He, however, has claimed 104 wickets in 35 Tests in England.

Atherton further said the 35-year-old all-rounder can offer a lot to England if he returns to his best during the Ashes, especially as a batter. But also pointed out Moeen’s modest record in the longest format while facing Australia.

“But I see the attraction. If he is back to his best, you’ve got a batter, who fits the mold of the current side, and somebody who is obviously taken a lot of wickets in Test cricket for England, but even when he was a Test match cricketer before his retirement has a modest record against Australia,” Atherton added.

