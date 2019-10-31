IAAF drops triple jump, 3 other events from 2020 Diamond League

Paris, Nov 7 (IANS) The 200 meters, 3,000m steeplechase, triple jump and discus throw will be dropped from next season’s IAAF Diamond League series, athletics’ world governing body announced has announced.

The IAAF on Wednesday said that the 3,000m steeplechase, triple jump and discus had been axed because their popularity with fans was waning, while the 200 meters will be skipped due to athletes’ tight schedules in the same year as the Tokyo Olympics, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Our objective is to create a faster-paced, more exciting global league that will be the showcase for our sport. A league that broadcasters want to show and fans want to watch. However, we understand the disappointment of those athletes in the disciplines not part of the 2020 Diamond League season,” said IAAF Diamond League Chairman, Sebastian Coe.

Next year’s 15 Diamond League meets will see athletes contest the 12 remaining disciplines, namely the 100m, 100m/110m hurdles, 400m, 400m hurdles, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, long jump, high jump, pole vault, javelin and shot put.

The IAAF added that the 100m, high jump and long jump were the most popular events among fans.

–IANS

aak/in