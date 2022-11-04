INDIA

IAC theft case: NIA court in Kerala sentences accused to 5, 3 years jail

NewsWire
0
0

A Special NIA court in Kerala’s Ernakulam on Friday sentenced two men convicted of stealing computer hardware components from the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) to different jail terms.

Sumit Kumar Singh was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,70,000 and Daya Ram to three years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 1,70,000.

Both the accused were convicted under Sections 120B, 201, 461, 454 and 380 read with 34 of Indian Penal Code besides section 66F(1)(B) of Information Technology Act.

The case pertains to the criminal trespass and theft of critical computer hardware components, including processors, RAMs and solid state drives installed on computer systems aboard Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) under construction at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), Kochi, between July and September, 2019, thereby causing damage to sensitive defence infrastructure with the intention of threatening the security of India.

The case was initially registered at Ernakulam Town South Police Station in Kochi in 2019 and later on, the probe of the matter was taken over by the NIA.

The NIA investigators recovered one of the stolen SSDs and a RAM during search at the house of Sumit Kuman Singh in Bihar’s Munger district. Investigations revealed that the accused had sold one of the stolen processors. All remaining items, reported to be stolen, were recovered from Gujarat’s Surat, where he had stayed for two months, after leaving Kochi in September 2019.

20221104-215605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs

    Stray blind dog in UP’s Jhansi finds home in US

    AAP sweeps Punjab, BJP to retain power in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa...

    Lashkar terrorist killed in Kashmir gunfight (Ld)