LIFESTYLE

IAEA Board re-appoints Rafael Grossi as Director General

NewsWire
0
0

The Board of Governors of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has re-appointed Rafael Grossi as the nuclear watchdog’s Director General for a second four-year term.

The IAEA said in a statement that its 35-nation Board adopted the decision by acclamation at its quarterly meeting on Friday, reports Xinhua new agency.

The re-appointment is subject to approval by the annual General Conference of the agency’s all 176 member states in September.

Grossi is slated to begin his second term in early December this year.

“I’m deeply honoured by the Board’s unanimous decision to appoint me for another term in office, and very grateful for the confidence and trust member states continue to place in me as head of this truly remarkable organization,” Grossi said.

“It comes at a time when we face many major challenges, and I’m fully committed to continue to do everything in my power to implement the IAEA’s crucial mission in support of global peace and development,” he added.

Grossi has served as head of the UN nuclear watchdog since December 2019.

20230311-095204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New facilities launched at Amaravati Buddhist site

    New liquid nitrogen spray may help astronauts clean stubborn moon dust

    Search operation launched after gunshot-like sound heard in Srinagar

    Huma Qureshi shares funny stills from ‘Army Of The Dead’ set