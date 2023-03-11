The Board of Governors of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has re-appointed Rafael Grossi as the nuclear watchdog’s Director General for a second four-year term.

The IAEA said in a statement that its 35-nation Board adopted the decision by acclamation at its quarterly meeting on Friday, reports Xinhua new agency.

The re-appointment is subject to approval by the annual General Conference of the agency’s all 176 member states in September.

Grossi is slated to begin his second term in early December this year.

“I’m deeply honoured by the Board’s unanimous decision to appoint me for another term in office, and very grateful for the confidence and trust member states continue to place in me as head of this truly remarkable organization,” Grossi said.

“It comes at a time when we face many major challenges, and I’m fully committed to continue to do everything in my power to implement the IAEA’s crucial mission in support of global peace and development,” he added.

Grossi has served as head of the UN nuclear watchdog since December 2019.

