WORLD

IAEA chief to visit Iran for high-level talks

NewsWire
0
0

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will travel to Tehran for high-level meetings at the invitation of Iran’s government, the Vienna-based agency announced.

In a tweet on Thursday, the IAEA said that Grossi’s visit to Tehran comes at the invitation of Iran’s government, adding that he will hold a press conference upon his return to Vienna on Saturday.

The announcement came after recent reports that Iran has enriched uranium to near weapons-grade levels of about 84 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

On February 19, Bloomberg cited two senior diplomats as claiming that IAEA inspectors in Iran had detected uranium enriched to levels “just below that needed for a nuclear weapon”.

Iranian authorities have however, rejected the report.

Mohammad Eslami, president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, on Wednesday said that his country and the IAEA had discussed and finalized a number of issues at the level of experts and claimed that there had been no “deviation” from the country’s peaceful nuclear activities.

Eslami added that during his stay in Tehran, Grossi will discuss safeguards issues and the closure of the case.

In recent months, the IAEA has criticized Iran for its lack of cooperation with the agency.

In November last year, the IAEA’s Board of Governors passed a resolution proposed by the US, Britain, France and Germany that called on Iran to collaborate with the agency’s investigators regarding the alleged “traces of uranium” at a number of its “undeclared” sites.

Iran has repeatedly rejected such allegations and insisted on the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

20230303-102802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iraq condemns Turkish airstrikes

    Fate of last two teams for Women’s T20 World Cup to...

    Iranian FM says Vienna talks on “good path”

    F1 continues to push ‘net-zero carbon’ by 2030