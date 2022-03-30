WORLD

IAEA chief visits Ukraine to discuss nuclear safety support

NewsWire
0
0

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi has arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday for talks with senior Ukrainian officials on delivering urgent technical assistance to ensure the security of the country’s nuclear facilities, the IAEA said.

The aim of Grossi’s visit is to “initiate prompt safety and security support to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities,” which will include sending IAEA experts to prioritized facilities and the shipment of vital safety and security supplies including monitoring and emergency equipment, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the IAEA.

“The military conflict is putting Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and other facilities with radioactive material in unprecedented danger,” Grossi was quoted by the statement as saying.

“We must take urgent action to make sure that they can continue to operate safely and securely and reduce the risk of a nuclear accident that could have a severe health and environmental impact both in Ukraine and beyond,” Grossi added.

Grossi will travel to one of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants during his visit this week, the IAEA said.

According to another IAEA statement released on Tuesday night, eight of Ukraine’s 15 functional reactors were continuing to operate, while the others were shut down for regular maintenan

20220330-072204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Military had connection with Easter Sunday bombers: SL Catholic Church

    As Blinken heads to India, his deputy to ‘represent US, allies...

    7 killed in road accident in southern Bolivia

    Kamala Harris runs into stonewall called Joe