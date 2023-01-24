WORLD

IAEA deploys permanent mission at Ukraine’s Khmelnytsky nuclear plant

NewsWire
0
0

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has deployed its permanent monitoring mission at Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant in western Ukraine, thus completing the establishment of its representation in the country, Ukrainian authorities have said.

The mission’s main tasks are to maintain nuclear and radiation safety at the facility amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

Last week, the IAEA established its missions at three other nuclear plants, namely Rivne in western Ukraine, Pivdennoukrainsk in the south, and Chernobyl plant in the north, the statement said.

In August 2022, the IAEA sent its monitoring mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which Russian forces have controlled since March.

There are five nuclear power plants in Ukraine, four of which are functioning. The Chernobyl power plant, which witnessed a nuclear disaster on April 26, 1986, was completely shut down on December 15, 2000.

20230125-031802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yum! Brands admits data stolen during ransomware attack

    S.African Parliament fire allegedly started by boxes, paper, petrol

    26 passengers rescued after plane crashes into Tanzania’s Lake Victoria (Ld)

    Putin to address US-initiated climate summit