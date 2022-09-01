WORLD

IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

NewsWire
0
0

A team of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reached the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in southern Ukraine, the country’s state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom said.

“The IAEA mission arrived at Zaporizhzhya NPP,” Energoatom confirmed on Telegram on Thursday.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, one of Europe’s largest nuclear power plants, has been controlled by Russian forces since early March, but its Ukrainian staff has continued to operate it, Xinhua news agency reported.

In recent weeks, the site of the power plant has been attacked by days of shelling, sparking international concerns about safety of the plant.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, who led the delegation, told local reporters that some IAEA inspectors will stay at the site and they “are going to start immediately an assessment of the security and the safety situation at the plant”.

Previous report said the IAEA mission was due to assess the plant’s physical damage, determine its safety and security systems’ functionality, evaluate staff conditions and perform urgent safeguarding activities.

20220902-033804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korean Assembly speaker meets Pelosi amid heightened China-US tensions

    IAEA plans to inspect contaminated water release at Fukushima

    UN chief asks for generous donations for Yemen

    Israel detects bird flu among dozens of wild cranes