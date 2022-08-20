WORLD

IAEA says consulting on sending mission to Zaporizhzhia plant soon

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that it is actively consulting with all parties on sending a mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine as soon as possible.

The IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi on Friday reiterated in a statement his appeal for maximum military restraint in the area of the Zaporizhzhia plant following “new signs of rising tension”.

Grossi warned that any further escalation could “lead to a severe nuclear accident with potentially grave consequences for human health and the environment in Ukraine and elsewhere”.

The chief of the United Nations nuclear watchdog reiterated the need to send an IAEA mission to carry out safety, security and safeguards activities at the Zaporizhzhia plant, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also welcomed “recent statements indicating that both Ukraine and Russia supported” IAEA’s aim to send a mission to Zaporizhzhia.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, one of Europe’s largest nuclear power plants, has been controlled by Russian forces since early March, but Ukrainian staff has continued to operate it. Last week, Ukraine and Russia exchanged accusations over a strike on the facility.

Ukraine informed the IAEA on Friday that only two of the six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant are still working, according to the agency’s statement.

