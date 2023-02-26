INDIALIFESTYLE

IAF airlifts 388 citizens from Jammu to Leh

Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted 388 people from Jammu to Leh under ‘Operation Sadbhavna’.

Defence ministry spokesman, Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said in a statement, “Today, the Indian Air Force provided the facility of IL-76 Aircraft which airlifted 388 citizens of UT of Ladakh from Jammu to Leh. Under the ‘Operation Sadbhavna’.

“Indian Air Force has been extending assistance to the citizens of UTs of J&K and Ladakh. Today morning, Two IL 76 aircrafts landed at Air Force station Jammu and airlifted 388 citizens from Jammu to Leh”.

The operation was carried to help stranded passengers reach their destination.

20230226-150203

