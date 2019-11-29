IAF chief participates in Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) The Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria has participated in the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2019 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii in the US, an IAF statement said on Wednesday.

The theme for this year’s symposium is “A Collaborative Approach to Regional Security”.

“The conference will bring together Air Chiefs from across the Indo-Pacific region who will provide perspectives on common challenges faced and on shared mutual interests while focusing on relevant topics like regional security, domain awareness, multi-domain awareness, inter-operability and Humanitarian Assistance And Disaster Relief,” the statement said.

The symposium will also entail discourse and discussions on the combined effort required to maintain peace and security within the region.

The conference is intended to further strengthen the existing cooperation between the Air Forces of the participating countries and also to pave the way for enhanced interaction in the future.

In addition to the host country US, Air Chiefs from 20 countries were also present at the symposium.

Bhadauria’s presence provided impetus towards articulating and highlighting common regional challenges and would reaffirm India’s commitment to peace, prosperity, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the IAF statement added.

