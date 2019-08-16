IAF Chief urges commanders to be in operational readiness

Shillong, Aug 16 (IANS) Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa on Friday asked officers of the Eastern Air command (EAC) to be in operational readiness to take on any task to safeguard the skies of the Nation.

Addressing a two-day Commanders Conclave of EAC here in Meghalaya, the IAF Chief cautioned that while constant vigil must be maintained to counter the physical threat, one should also guard against becoming target of false information through social media.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, EAC, Air Marshal R.D. Mathur welcomed the Chief Air Staff and introduced the commanders to him.

Dwelling on the prevailing security scenario, the Chief of Air Staff emphasised the need for all air warriors to remain ever vigilant so that any attempt to degrade the operational efficiency of the force could be easily thwarted.

Reiterating that IAF is in the process of transformation through modernisation as well as upgradation of existing fleets and weapon systems, the Air Chief Marshal, however said, “This also brings with it some challenges. There is an urgent requirement that all Indian Air Force personnel adapt themselves to the rapidly changing inventory and associated high technology.”

Dhanoa also conveyed his appreciation on successful completion of various exercises conducted by HQ EAC.

Earlier on arrival, the Air Chief accompanied by Kamalpreet Dhanoa, President Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA), was received by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Air Marshal Mathur and Shipra Mathur, President AFWWA (Regional).

A Ceremonial Guard of Honour was accorded to the Chief of Air Staff on his arrival.

–IANS

rrk/prs