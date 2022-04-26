INDIA

IAF completes repairs of Bagdogra airport, civil flights resume operations

The Indian Air Force (IAF) completed repairs of the runway at Bagdogra airport in north Bengal on Tuesday, allowing civil flights to operate. This airport, used jointly by the IAF and passenger flights, had been closed for nearly two weeks after cracks were detected on the primary runway.

The first civil flight landed there around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. This is the only airport that connects north Bengal to the rest of the country. The IAF is in charge of the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

“The resurfacing on the central bituminous portion of the runway has been completed on schedule. The runway was closed for two weeks to lay three flexible bituminous layers, reconstruction of non-load bearing surfaces and other works. This also comprised reconstruction of the concrete portions at each end of the runway and widening of the taxi tracks and links as per International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards,” the IAF stated.

The work was executed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and completed expeditiously to prevent further harassment to civilian fliers. Bagdogra also operates as a diversionary air base for the IAF for its aircraft taking off from Air Force Station, Hasimara.

The IAF maintained that Bagdogra is not only important from the strategic point of view but is also crucial to promote tourism and trade in the region. It connects places like Darjeeling and the business hub of Siliguri as well as the state of Sikkim with the rest of the world.

After the repairs, nearly 8,000 passengers can use the airport daily. In the last couple of weeks, all trains from Kolkata (Howrah and Sealdah) to New Jalpaiguri ran jam packed with not only tourists but also those engaged in trade and commerce in north Bengal.

