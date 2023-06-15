INDIA

IAF Deputy Chief flies under-development LCA trainer

IAF Deputy Chief, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Thursday checked and flew the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’ Trainer-01, which is still under trial.

The IAF is presently operating the LCA Tejas Mk 1 fighter and has a pending order of 83 aircraft.

Air Marshal Dixit, a keen experimental test pilot himself, flew the Series Production Trainer-01, which is undergoing final developmental test sorties, to get a firsthand feel of its capabilities.

He visited the Tejas Division of the National Flight Test Centre, Aeronautical Development Agency, and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to assess the progress of the indigenous combat aircraft projects.

During his visit, Air Marshal Dixit, who has been driving the Atmanirbhar Bharat efforts of the Indian Air Force towards self-reliance in the development and manufacture of combat aircraft, was briefed by the HAL team on the production status of trainer aircraft and the plan for deliveries of the LCA Mk 1A.

He will also visit the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’ production line to assess the production status of the homegrown combat helicopter.

The delivery of 10 LCH limited series production aircraft for the IAF is nearing completion and series production is likely to commence shortly to meet the order of 145 series production LCH for the IAF and Indian Army, an IAF official added.

