The Indian Air Force has received the highest number of job applications under the new recruitment scheme Agnipath, compared to the earlier recruitment format after the completion of online registration process.

It has received a total of 7,49,899 job applications under the new recruitment scheme — the highest number in any recruitment cycle till now. Earlier, the highest number of applications received was 6,31,528 in any recruitment cycle, according to IAF.

“Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received”, said IAF in a tweet after the registrations process ended.

The online registration process for Indian Air Force under the Agnipath scheme started on June 24 and concluded on July 5.

The first batch of Agniveer vayu would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30. The Phase 1 online examination process would start on July 24. The first batch would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30.

The Agniveervayu will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950, for a period of four years. Agniveervayu would form a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any other existing ranks, as per the released notification.

