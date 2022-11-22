The Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre being set up in Sector 18 here on Monday received an Air Force “Kanpur-1 Vintage Prototype Aircraft”.

The single-engine rare machine had been designed and built by late Air Vice Marshal Harjinder Singh VSM 1, MBE in 1958.

A solemn ceremony for taking over this indigenous machine was hosted at Aeronautical Engineering division of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh.

The aircraft has been received by Air Marshal R Radhish, AVSM VM, SASO, HQ Western Air Command, Baldev Setia, Director, PEC.

This vintage queen aircraft said to be gifted to PEC by AVM Harjinder Singh in year 1967 shares a strong bond with aviation heritage.

The Kanpur-1 will be displayed along with other aircraft in the IAF Heritage Centre. This aircraft is a testimony to be seen as moment of glory for future generations to understand significance of self-reliance, innovation and dream of ‘Make in India’.

The Air Marshal brought out that having this aircraft in IAF Heritage Centre will not only hold heritage values but also build strong relationship between Punjab Engineering College and the Indian Air Force.

Speaking on the occasion, SASO Air Marshal R Radhish expressed his pleasure to see the contribution of PEC whereas in 1964, 17 students as the first batch of this division have joined IAF and another half joined DGCA.

Some of the names still known are AVM SS Dhillon, AVM PPS Kahlon, Wg Cdr HD Talwar Wg Cdr SS Virdi. Wg Cdr RC Chaudhary and Wg Car NK Kohli.

The IAF Heritage Centre is tipped as a dream project of the Chandigarh administration visualized by Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandy, Banwari Lal Purohit, and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff last year only.

The IAF Heritage Centre will comprise of artifacts, simulators and interactive boards, in order to highlight the various facets of IAF.

It will showcase the important role played by IAF for humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, beside the war. It will also house various vintage aircraft. This projection at the heritage centre will go a long way to motivate and inspire the youth of this city beautiful to get associated with the IAF as their dream career.

The IAF will be working out for other aspects of cohesion and understanding with the PEC like on job training of students from PEC and interactions in formal structure to further strengthen the bond of trust and professionalism between the IAF and the PEC.

Earlier, Baldev Setia, Director, PEC, in his address welcomed the distinguished guests.

The ceremony was attended by the senior Air Force Officers, including Air Vice Marshal GK Mohan Air Officer Commanding, Advance HQs WAC; Air Cmde Mansij Lal Air Officer Commanding, 12 Wing; Air Cmde Rajeev Shrivastava Air Officer Commanding, 3 BRD; Gp Capt PS Lamba VSM, OIC Heritage Centre; Gp Capt V Anil Kumar, Station Commander 1 TETTRA; Wg Cdr Arun Verma, Attached to Heritage Centre and Sqn Ldr Amit Tiwari, ADC to Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh.

