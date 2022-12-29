INDIA

IAF successfully fires Brahmos missile from Sukhoi SU-30 MKI

The Indian Air Force on Thursday said that it has successfully fired the extended range version of Brahmos Air Launched Missile against a ship target from a Sukhoi SU-30MKI aircraft.

The IAF said that the missile can hit a target at a range of around 400 km. After being launched from a Su-30 fighter aircraft, the missile hit the target ship in the centre, achieving the desired mission objectives in firing conducted in the Bay of Bengal region.

With this, the IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land and sea targets over very long ranges, it added.

According to the IAF, the extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battlefields. The dedicated and synergetic efforts of IAF, Indian Navy, the DRDO, the BAPL and the HAL have been instrumental in achieving this feat, Defence Ministry officials added.

The IAF will be further strengthened with enhanced lethal capabilities by induction of new range of missile system, long-range guided bombs, the range augmentation kit for conventional bombs and advanced surveillance systems.

Last week, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, had accorded approval for acceptance of necessity (AoN) for 24 capital acquisition proposals. These proposals include six for the Indian Army, six for the Indian Air Force, 10 for the Indian Navy and two for the Indian Coast Guard for a total value of Rs 84,328 crore.

This month, the IAF also received the last of the 36 Rafale jets. A squadron of Rafale will monitor the western border and northern border with Pakistan, while another will monitor the eastern border area. Due to the completion of Rafale deal, the strength of the Indian Air Force has increased, especially at a time when tension and clashes have erupted at the borders with China.

