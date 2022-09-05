INDIA

IAF Suryakiran air show at Puri on Sep 18

The Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team will be performing at Odisha’s Puri on September 18, an official said here on Monday.

Biju Patnaik International Airport Director, Prasanna Pradhan said the Suryakirans will display their skills in air shows in Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Guwahati.

The team has also fixed their show in Bhubaneswar on September 16, but this has not been approved by the Ministry of Civil Aviation till now, he said.

Pradhan said that the air show in Puri will be conducted either from 10 to 11 a.m. or 4.15 to 5.15 p.m., as per the weather conditions.

As per the proposal, the IAF team is likely to exhibit the air show over the vast stretch of Kathajodi river bed at Bhubaneswar and near the Raj Bhavan at Puri. The IAF had earlier performed such an air show in Cuttack in 2016.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the IAF is one of the nine aircraft display teams across the world. The aim of the aerobatic display is to showcase the professionalism and skill of the Indian Air Force pilots as well as to instill a sense of patriotism in the youth of the country.

