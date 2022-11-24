The Indian Air Force will conduct the Annual Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise ‘Samanvay 2022’ from November 28 to 30 at Air Force Station Agra.

Representatives from the ASEAN countries will also be a part of this exercise. This exercise is being conducted with an aim to assess the efficacy of institutional Disaster Management structures and contingency measures, an Indian Air Force official said.

A Defence Ministry official said that ‘Samanvay 2022’ will promote a synergistic approach towards HADR by various national and regional stakeholders involved in Disaster Management including the Civil Administration, the Armed Forces, NDMA, NIDM, NDRF, DRDO, BRO, IMD, NRS and INCOIS.

This multi-agency engagement is expected to contribute to the evolution of institutional frameworks for effective communication, interoperability, cooperation and their application for successful conduct of HADR. The exercise also aims to provide a unique platform for exchange of domain knowledge, experience and best practices with the participating ASEAN member countries, the official added.

The exercise will consist of a seminar on Disaster Management, a ‘Multi Agency Exercise’ involving static and flying displays of various HADR assets and a ‘Table Top Exercise’.

According to the Ministry of Defence, along with involvement of various stakeholders from the country, the exercise will see participation by representatives from the ASEAN countries as well.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be Chief Guest for the Capability Demonstration events planned during the exercise on November 29.

20221124-150207