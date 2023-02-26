INDIA

IAF to participate in multi-national exercise ‘Cobra Warrior’ in UK

NewsWire
Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in multilateral air exercise ‘Exercise Cobra Warrior’ at the RAF’s Waddington Air Force Base in the UK from March 6 to 24, an official statement said.

This year, the IAF is participating in the exercise with five Mirage 2000 fighters, two C-17 Globemaster III and an IL-78 mid air refueller aircraft. The aim of the exercise is to participate in diverse fighter aircraft engagements and learn from the best practices of various Air Forces, the IAF said.

An Indian Air Force contingent comprising 145 Air Warriors departed from the Air Force Station in Jamnagar on Sunday for the UK to participate in the exercise, where the RAF and the IAF will be joined by contingents from Finland, Sweden, South Africa, the US, and Singapore.

On February 21, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with his UK counterpart Ben Wallace, where he called on UK companies to become part of India’s growth story and participate in co-development and co-production in the country.

Both Ministers discussed a wide range of defence and security issues, including regional developments and the Indo-Pacific, as well as reviewing their ongoing defence cooperation and expressing satisfaction at their bilateral military-to-military engagements.

20230226-175604

