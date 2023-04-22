The 44 Squadron of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its diamond jubilee this year in Chandigarh that was previously postponed owing to the pandemic, it was announced on Saturday.

The rich and glorious history of the squadron is a kaleidoscope of military history and military diplomacy of modern-day India and filled with tales of fortitude, courage, daring, devotion and professionalism which encapsulates all that IAF stands for, a statement said.

The squadron was raised on April 6, 1961, and equipped with the AN-12 aircraft. It operated the AN-12 till 1985.A In March 1985, it brought the IL-76 aircraft into India, which was formally inducted into the IAF on June 16, 1985.

The aircraft continues to in service today. The diamond jubilee celebrations due in 2021 had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The harbinger of strategic airlift in the IAF, the squadron has been a part of all major military and HADR initiatives in the recent history of the nation, which not only saw the IAF and the nation evolve from a tactical to a strategic force, but also enhanced the military might of the sister services.

The squadron provided succor in times of need to the citizens of the country as well as people all around the world, in keeping with the nation’s belief of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.

The squadron has stayed true to its motto of aIshtam Yatnen Sadhyet’ which means achieve goals through perseverance. In 1985 the squadron was renamed as the ‘Mighty Jets’.

Since its raising, No. Squadron Sqn has been at the forefront of the airlift activities undertaken by the IAF.

The squadron continues to remain ever ready to undertake any task that is entrusted to it.

