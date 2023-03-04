Surya Kiran, the aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force (IAF), will perform at the Air Force Station in Bhisiana in Punjab on March 7 at 10.30 a.m.

Formed in 1996, the team has completed more than 600 displays across the length and breadth of the country and abroad. Popularly known as the ‘Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force’, the team has the distinction of being one of the nine aircraft aerobatic teams in the world.

Surya Kiran is led by the Group Captain G.S. Dhillon and flies nine Hawk MK 132 aircraft, which are manufactured in the country by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The team will perform various maneuvers and inspire with the motto ‘Always the Best’.

Surya Kiran takes pride in showcasing the highest standards and traditions of the IAF. Team work, professional excellence and mutual trust are the distinctive features of the team.

The IAF is coordinating with the civil administration to facilitate maximum attendance for this much-awaited event.

