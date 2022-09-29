WORLD

Ian could be the ‘deadliest hurricane’ in Florida’s history: Biden

NewsWire
0
0

US President Joe Biden has said that Ian “could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history”.

“It is still moving across the state today,” Biden said during a visit to Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington D.C., referring to Ian, now a tropical storm, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The numbers are still unclear, but we’re hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life,” he noted.

Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday afternoon, bringing catastrophic storm surges, heavy rains and destructive winds, and dangerous flooding to both coast and inland areas.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters on Thursday morning that “the amount of water that’s been rising and will likely continue to rise today, even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flood event”.

Six fatalities have been confirmed in Charlotte County, Florida, according to CNN, while one death related to the storm has been reported in the state’s Osceola County.

As of Thursday noon, more than 2.6 million customers were without power in Florida due to Ian’s impact, according to PowerOutage.us.

Ian is forecast to regain hurricane strength on Thursday evening and make landfall in South Carolina on Friday.

20220930-040203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Malaysia to recall US-made peanut butter over salmonella contamination

    Sweden introduces new Covid curbs

    EU revises growth forecast down, inflation estimate up

    Thailand mulls easing curbs