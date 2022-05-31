Ian Harvey will leave his position as an assistant head coach at Gloucestershire, the County cricket club confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

“We would like to thank Ian for his significant contribution to Gloucestershire Cricket. Ian has been a hugely popular member of staff and with everybody connected with the Club, and we all wish him well in his future endeavours,” the club said.

The former Australia allrounder Harvey played 168 matches for Gloucestershire across formats between 1999 and 2006, and has been the club’s assistant coach since Dawson’s appointment as head coach ahead of the 2015 season.

