Thrown out of power in Bihar, the BJP has escalated its attack on the newly formed Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar on the issue of tainted ministers.

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who likes to be called as ‘Sushasan Babu’ since the distribution of portfolios in the Mahagathbandhan Cabinet.

The saffron party termed the Mahagathbandhan Cabinet as “Misgovernance Cabinet”. Nitish Kumar came under severe criticism from his former alliance partner after a local court issued a warrant against newly-inducted Law Minister Kartikeya Kumar in a kidnapping case.

Notably, Kartikeya Kumar is not the only tainted minister, as per the ADR report, released after August 16, over 70 per cent of the ministers in the Mahagathbandhan Cabinet are facing criminal charges.

Notably, the BJP taking high moral ground to attack the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar on the issue of tainted ministers too has Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs facing criminal charges. According to the July 2019 ADR report, 34 of 78 Union Ministers in the reshuffled Modi cabinet had criminal cases against them.

In such a situation, CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide opinion poll on behalf of IANS to know people’s views if BJP was right in attacking the Nitish Kumar government on the issue of ministers having criminal records, while the party itself has such leaders in its own stable.

The survey revealed that people had a divided opinion on the issue, with 52 per cent respondents approving of the saffron party’s attack on the ruling dispensation in Bihar. At the same time, 48 per cent respondents strongly disapproved of the onslaught.

As for the views of political supporters, the survey revealed that while the majority of NDA voters, 64 per cent, respondents backed BJP’s criticism of the Mahagathbandhan government, opposition supporters were divided in their opinion.

As per the survey data, while opposition voters had fractured opinion, a bigger proportion of them, 55 per cent, opposed.

Different social groups expressed diverse views on the issue.

As per the survey data, while a bigger proportion of respondents from Upper Caste Hindus, 59 per cent, backed BJP’s attacks, a bigger proportion of Muslims respondents, 59 per cent, said that the saffron party was wrong.

During the survey, Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) were deeply divided.

According to the survey data, while 50 per cent SC respondents disapproved of the BJP’s attacks, 50 per cent OBC respondents spoke in favour.

