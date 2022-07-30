Congress leader Adhir Rajan Chowdhury apologised to President Droupadi Murmu on July 29 for his controversial “Rashtrapatni” remarks.

In his letter addressed to the President, Chowdhury wrote: “I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same.”

Chowdhury’s derogatory remarks about the first tribal woman president of the country on July 28 triggered a major political controversy. BJP leaders grabbed the opportunity to corner the main opposition party and demanded an apology not only from Chowdhury but also from Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

According to media reports, the Lok Sabha witnessed heated arguments between Union Minister Smriti Irani and Sonia Gandhi over issue. Speaking in the Lower House of parliament, Irani alleged that the Congress president has “sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu”.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide survey on behalf of IANS to know people’s opinion about the whole issue.

The survey found that people were divided on the BJP’s demand of an apology from Sonia Gandhi for Chowdhury offensive remarks.

As per the survey data, while 56 per cent respondents justified the demand of BJP leaders and opined that the Congress president should tender an apology. However, 44 per cent respondents disagreed.

The survey revealed a sharp political divide in the views of NDA voters and opposition supporters on the issue.

While the majority of NDA voters, 83 per cent, asserted that Sonia Gandhi should also say sorry for the insulting remarks of Chowdhury, 60 per cent share a completely opposite view.

The survey revealed differences in the opinion of different social groups on the issue.

While majority of the Upper Caste Hindus, 67 per cent, and a bigger proportion of Other Backward Classes, 53 per cent, agreed with the demand of BJP leaders on the issue, the majority of Muslims, 68 per cent, and a large number of Scheduled Castes, 55 per cent, and Scheduled Tribes, 53 per cent, opposed the demand of the saffron party.

The survey also found that people were divided in their views about the unruly scenes in Parliament over the issue.

While 52 per cent respondents blamed Irani for the ruckus in the House, 48 per cent held Sonia Gandhi responsible for the unpleasant episode.

Predictably, political and ideological divides were evident on the issue.

While 68 per cent opposition voters accused the Union Minister for the commotion, 67 per cent NDA voters slammed Sonia Gandhi.

