Aspiring to expand his footprints on the political landscape of the country, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal launched ‘Make India No 1’ campaign on August 17.

At the launch of the campaign, Kejriwal revealed his plan to travel across the country and encourage people to join the mission.

The AAP leader asserted that the mission to ‘Make India No 1’ can be achieved by providing free education and healthcare to the citizens, employment to youths, equal rights and dignity to women, and fair price to farmers for their produce.

Though Kejriwal asserted that the campaign is apolitical, the initiative is being seen as an attempt by the AAP leader to position himself as key challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide opinion poll on behalf of IANS to know people’s views about Kejriwal’s ambition to emerge as a key competitor to PM Modi through this campaign, ahead of next general elections.

The survey revealed that people were divided in their views on the issue. As per the survey data, while 48 per cent of respondents believe that Kejriwal can emerge as opposition’s prime ministerial candidate through the nationwide ‘Make India No 1’ campaign, a larger proportion of respondents – 52 per cent had a different opinion.

As for the views of political supporters, while the majority of NDA voters – 61 per cent don’t see any possibility of Kejriwal emerging as a key challenger of PM Modi, a substantial proportion of opposition supporters – 55 per cent think that Delhi CM can become opposition’s face for the top job in the country.

Interestingly, the survey revealed that the majority and bigger proportion of respondents from most of the social groups believe that Kejriwal has the capabilities to emerge as opposition’s face to challenge PM Modi.

As per the survey data, 61 per cent Scheduled Castes, 70 per cent Muslims, 55 per cent Scheduled Tribes and 51 per cent Other Backward Castes think that the AAP convener will be opposition’s face for the PM post. However, the majority of Upper Caste Hindus – 65 per cent did not share the sentiment.

20220819-121203