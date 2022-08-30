In the past few years, there has been an exodus of senior Congress leaders from the party. Latest to quit is former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Congress veteran Azad resigned from all posts, including primary membership of the party on August 26. Azad wrote a hard-hitting letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi informing her about his decision to quit the party.

In his letter, Azad launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and said that the party was being run by the coterie of inexperienced sycophants.

Soon after his resignation, Azad announced that he will launch his own party. The first unit of the party will be in his home state of J&K in view of impending Assembly polls. Several J&K Congress leaders have resigned from the party in support of Azad.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted an opinion poll on behalf of IANS to know how effective Azad’s party will be in the J&K Assembly polls. During the survey, Indians were divided in their opinion. As per the survey data, while 28 per cent of respondents said that Azad’s political outfit will be very effective, 21 per cent respondents believe that it will be a complete failure in the electoral battle of J&K.

At the same time, while 28 per cent respondents opined that Azad’s party will have some role to play in the J&K poll, 23 per cent believe that the effect would be normal.

Views of both the urban and rural voters were also divided. During the survey, 27 per cent of urban voters and 28 per cent of rural voters said that Azad’s party will be very effective in J&K polls. At the same time, 19 per cent of urban voters and 21 per cent of rural voters shared a completely opposite view.

Interestingly, during the survey, while a bigger proportion of opposition voters – 33 per cent said that Azad’s party will play an important role in J&K polls, a bigger proportion of NDA voters – 33 per cent think the former Congress leader’s party will have limited effect.

Notably, the Assembly elections in J&K have been on hold since the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in August 2019, which ended its special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

