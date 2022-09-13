In the past few weeks, several shocking videos of young to middle aged people collapsing due to sudden heart attacks have gone viral.

Heart attacks, cardiac arrest and other cardiovascular diseases in large numbers of young Indians is becoming a major cause of concern.

According to cardiologists, there has been a spate of persons suffering heart attacks in their 20s and 30s over the last decade.

The findings say that Indians get heart disease 10 years earlier than their Western counterparts. As per the findings of Indian Heart Association, heart disease tends to strike Indians at an earlier age (almost 33 per cent earlier) compared to other demographics.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide survey on behalf of IANS to understand people’s views about the sudden rise in heart disease in young Indians.

The survey found that the biggest proportion of Indians, 31 per cent, believe that stress is the key reason for collapsing young hearts.

At the same, while 25 per cent of the respondents cited poor lifestyle as the main reason, 8 per cent of the respondents said that it is related to the side effects of Covid-19.

Similar sentiments were shared by both the urban and rural respondents.

During the survey, the biggest urban respondents, 35 per cent, and rural respondents, 29 per cent, blamed stress for the increase in cardiovascular diseases in young Indians.

After stress, the second largest proportion of urban respondents, 25 per cent, and rural respondents, 25 per cent, said that poor lifestyle is to be blamed.

During the survey, stress was cited as the main reason for increasing cases of heart attacks in young Indians by the respondents of different age categories.

Notably, maximum number of respondents in the age group of 35-44 years asserted that tension is killing young hearts.

Even the largest proportion of very young respondents, 25 per cent, in the age category of 18-24 years blamed stress.

After stress, the largest proportion of respondents from different age groups opined that poor lifestyle is the key reason for increase in heart disease in young Indians.

Many believe that it is related to side effects of lethal coronavirus.

20220913-143003