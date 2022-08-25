Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the concept of ‘LIFE – Lifestyle for the Environment’ at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change at Glasgow last November as a solution to the global environmental issues.

Seeing the relevance of the concept, enunciated by PM Modi, LIFE will be the theme of the India pavilion at the upcoming COP27 at Sharm-El-Sheikh in Egypt.

PM Modi has been at the forefront in raising environment-related issues at different world forums. During his address at the WEF Davos Agenda 2022, PM Modi asserted that India is committed to “clean, green, sustainable and reliable energy”. The PM assured that the Indian industry “will work with the government to accomplish a net-zero target by 2070.”

In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi asserted that eco-friendly, sustainable lifestyles can provide a solution to the global climate crisis. However, India has not been faring well on the environment performance index.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a countrywide survey on behalf of IANS to know if PM Modi’s initiatives will increase awareness towards the environment in the country.

During the survey a large majority of respondents — 72 per cent opined that PM Modi’s efforts will make people sensitive towards the environment. However, 28 per cent of respondents disagreed.

Similarly, during the survey, the majority of both the rural and urban respondents replied on similar lines. As per the survey data, 73 per cent of rural voters and 74 per cent urban voters said that the Prime Minister’s efforts and initiatives for sustainable development will spread awareness towards a safe environment.

Notably, the majority of respondents in different age groups ranging from 18 – 24 years to those above 55 years stressed that PM’s ideas about environment will influence people’s thinking on the issue of environment. As per the survey data, 74 per cent respondents in the 18-24 age group, 73 per cent respondents in 25-34 age category and 76 per cent respondents above 55 years asserted that PM Modi’s ideas will convince people to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle.

