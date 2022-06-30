The gruesome murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan on June 28 shocked the nation. In the barbaric act, the killers, Gaus Mohammad and Riyaz, beheaded Kanhaiya Lal for allegedly supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who made derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad.

The horrifying murder triggered communal tension in the state. To prevent escalation, the Rajasthan administration imposed section 144 across the state, imposed curfew in parts of Udaipur and suspended the Internet services across the district.

The brutal murder of Kanahaiya Lal is being treated as an act of terror. The Centre has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the ghastly act.

Notably, the killing of Kanhaiya Lal and the subsequent communal tension in Udaipur is the latest incident in a string of violent communal incidents that have rocked the state. In the past few months, incidents of communal violence were reported from Jodhpur, Karauli and Alwar as well.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a countrywide survey for IANS to know people’s opinion about the law and order situation in Rajasthan in the wake of horrifying murder in Udaipur and past incidents of communal violence in the state.

The survey revealed that the majority of Indians believe that the Rajasthan government has failed in maintaining law and order in the state. During the survey, while 65 per cent respondents said that the Ashok Gehlot government has failed on the law and order front, 35 per cent did not agree with this sentiment.

Interestingly, during the survey, while the majority of NDA voters – 77 per cent stated that the Rajasthan government has been failing to deliver on law and order, even a substantial proportion of opposition supporters 53 per cent of opposition supporters also expressed their views on similar lines. These findings must worry the ruling dispensation in the state, which goes to poll next year.

During the survey, a majority of both the urban and rural voters opined that the Rajasthan government has been losing its grip on the law and situation in the state. According to the survey data, 65 per cent of urban voters and 65 per cent of rural voters believe that the Gehlot government has failed on the front.

