INDIA

IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Majority Indians think Gehlot & Pilot will lock horns once again

NewsWire
0
0

The Rajasthan government is facing the heat after a Dalit boy was beaten to death by his teacher in Jalore district of the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is facing outrage not only from the opposition but also from the leaders of his own party. The incident has also brought the Congress infighting to the fore in the state.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who had staged a rebellion against Chief Minister Gehlot in 2020 launched a veiled attack on his own government and said, “The government cannot take things for granted,” adding that the government “Will have to instill confidence among Dalits that we stand with them. There is no other option. The government should work on the shortcomings to change the system.”

Pilot’s criticism of his own government has sparked speculation of an open fight between two top Congress leaders once again before the state goes to polls next year.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide survey on behalf of IANS to know people’s views about Congress infighting in Rajasthan. As per the survey data, the majority of respondents – 61 per cent believe that the Rajasthan Congress will witness an open fight between Gehlot and Pilot once again.

However, 39 per cent of respondents don’t think so. Interestingly, during the survey, while the majority of NDA voters – 70 per cent asserted that Gehlot and Pilot will clash openly once again before the Assembly polls, views of opposition voters were divided on the issue, with a bigger proportion of them – 54 per cent replying on similar lines.

As for the views of different social groups on the issue, the survey revealed that the majority of Scheduled Castes (SC) – 65 per cent, Upper Caste Hindus (UCH) – 66 per cent, Scheduled Tribes (ST) – 60 per cent and a bigger proportion of Other Backward Classes (OBC) – 53 per cent believe that the two top Congress leaders in the state will lock horns once again.

20220818-133003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN Congress Chief demands Amit Shah’s resignation over snoopgate

    Jharkhand restrictions extended till June 17

    Delhi’s precipitation breaks a record or two for Jan rainfall

    ‘Untouchability wall’ in TN village to be razed