Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis will work as his deputy in the new dispensation.

Shinde will be heading the new government that will comprise Shiv Sena rebels, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and some independent legislators.

Shinde has claimed that he has the support of around 40 of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 independent legislators. BJP has 106 MLAs in the house of 288 members. The new government will face a floor test on July 4, to prove majority in the house.

The new government is expected to win the floor test comfortably.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide survey on behalf of IANS to know people’s views about the survival of the new government till the next Assembly elections due in October 2024.

During the survey, while the majority of respondents, 65 per cent, said that the new government will complete its tenure, 35 per cent disagreed with the sentiment.

Interestingly, while the majority of NDA voters, 81 per cent, asserted that the new government in Maharashtra will function smoothly till next Assembly polls in the state, views of opposition supporters were divided on the issue.

During the survey, while 53 per cent of opposition voters stressed that the new government will complete its term, 47 per cent don’t think so.

The survey revealed differences in the opinion of different social groups on the issue. While 76 per cent Upper Caste Hindus (UCH), 73 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 72 per cent Scheduled Castes (SC) stated that the new government will survive, 59 per cent Muslims expressed completely different opinions on the issue.

At the same time, views of Scheduled Tribes (ST) were divided on the issue.

While 44 per cent ST respondents said that the new government will not face difficulty in completing its term till the 2024 Assembly polls, a bigger proportion of 56 per cent ST respondents disagreed.

