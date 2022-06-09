INDIA

IANS-CVoter Snap Poll: People want ‘bulldozer’ action against the culprits of Kanpur violence

As the Yogi government contemplates taking “bulldozer” action against the accused involved in the communal violence that took place in Kanpur last Friday, majority of the Indians back the proposed move of Uttar Pradesh, as per the findings of a survey conducted by IANS-CVoter on the issue.

Kanpur witnessed violent communal clashes between the two communities over blasphemy during a TV debate. At least 800 people were booked and dozens have been arrested. However, the majority of Indians do not appear to be satisfied with mere arrests of the culprits responsible for that violence that shook the city and are in favour of the bulldozer action against them.

According to the findings of the nationwide survey conducted by CVoter on behalf of IANS to understand the people’s opinion on the issue, while 77.4 per cent of the respondents said that there should be a bulldozer action against the culprits responsible for communal violence, only 2.6 per cent opposed any such move.

Interestingly, a majority of both NDA and opposition supporters opined in favour of razing the illegal properties of the accused of rioting. During the survey, while 85.0 per cent of the NDA supporters opined in favour of bulldozer action, 71.8 per cent of opposition also said that they want to see such an action against the rioters.

