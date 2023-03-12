ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

IANS Impact: Delhi Police depute officer to record woman’s testimony in Satish Kaushik death case

A day after IANS broke a news story in which a woman claimed that Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik was allegedly murdered by her husband, the Delhi Police have initiated an inquiry, and have deputed an Inspector to record the testimony.

“She will be summoned to join the investigation to get her statement recorded,” the source said.

This report will be submitted to a senior police officer as allegations levelled by the woman are grave.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police Commissioner’s office that her husband murdered Satish Kaushik for Rs 15 crore which were given for investment purposes.

The woman made the claim in a complaint she lodged with the Delhi Police Commissioner’s office, alleging that Kuashik was demanding the money back which her husband didn’t want to repay.

She alleged that Kaushik was “given some pills which were arranged by her husband”.

Earlier on Saturday, a senior police officer had said that they have recovered some ‘medicines’ from the farmhouse in Delhi where the 66-year-old actor had attended a party before his death, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

Now the Delhi Police have taken her complaint seriously.

