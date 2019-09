New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Samsung have entered into an agreement under which IANS TV video streaming will be shot by Samsung Galaxy devices.

The video streaming service was launched on September 12 with an interview of Vinod Rai, former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, who is now Chairman, Committee of Administrators, Board of Control for Cricket in India.

–IANS

vd/in