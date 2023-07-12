Producer Shankar Naidu’s film ‘Bharateeyans’, releasing on July 14, is a film that instantly evokes patriotic feelings.

Based on the Galwan Valley attack, the film, however, faced a lot of trouble with the Censor Board. The censors insisting on removing the Shiv Tandav sequence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation.

America’s renowned cancer surgeon, Dr Shankar Naidu, is the producer of this pan-India film. He has made this film on the subject of patriotism with great enthusiasm.

Its concept and story is different. The characters in the film, for instance, are also named after their region, such as Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tripuri, Telugu, Punjabi and Marathi.

An effective and powerful film, it has benefited from the directorial skills of the helmer, Deena Raj, and talent of the lead actors and supporting actors as well.

This film effectively depicts the nefarious strategy of China. The story revolves around three boys and three girls, who are selected for training and sent to the outskirts of the … . At the same time, two Indian girls are sent as top secret agents and those two are caught by the people of China.

The film’s narratives builds up at a thrilling pace after the young women get caught. The climax will leave the audience shaken.

Actress Samaira Sandhu, who is from Punjab, has played a Punjabi girl in this film. She has acted very well. Equally commendable are the performances of Nirroze Putcha and Subha Ranjan Mukherjee, who have done justice to their characters. The story and presentation of the film is very effective. The film keeps on moving between the past and present.

Produced under the banner of Bharat American Creations and distributed by UFO Movies, ‘Bharteeyans’ has been written and directed by Deena Raj. The film is releasing in cinemas on July 14 in Hindi and Telugu.

Film: Bharateeyans Duration: 122 minutes

Producer: Dr Shankar Naidu Writer-Director: Deena Raj

Cast: Nirroze Putcha, Sonam Thendup Barphungpa, Subha Ranjan, Samaira Sandhu, Rajeswari Chakraborty and Mahender Bargas

IANS Rating: ****

