Show: ‘Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu’. On Zee5 from May 5, 10 episodes of 40 minutes each.

Director: Hemant Gaba. Cast: Priyanshu Chatterjee, Madhoo Shah, Meet Mukhi, Aekam Binjwe, Varun Kapoor, Luke Kenny, Akshat Singh and Zoya Afroz.

IANS Rating: ***1/2

Zee5, the largest original content creator in India, is bringing a variety of films and shows for the audience to keep them hooked. With the OTT space’s high propensity for edgy and experimental content, here comes a breath of fresh air in the form of Zee5’s new show ‘Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu’, which will make you relive your love for fantasy!

Set in the backdrop of a real Indian family unit, dealing with the common man’s problems, ‘Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu’ is a story of a 14-year-old dispirited boy named Parth who meets a mystical kid named Jugnu from the haunted forests of Bheem Mukhteshwar.

The encounter leads to an action-packed adventure of self-discovery and a ride of laughter and live action in a never-seen-before avatar!

Fantasy writing has an unbeatable charm to it. Once in a while, everyone needs to escape reality and this show is the perfect getaway. Beneath the larger-than-life fantasies to bank on, the show at its very core has a meaningful story –relatable characters, their emotions, their challenges, their victories and their defeats.

The Indian family story makes the show relatable not just for young adults, but for all — and it transports you to the world of ‘bachpan ki kahaniyan’ sessions with your grandparents.

The show stands out in artistically using folklore to give a message to the community without making the content preachy and on your face! Added to this, the VFX highlights the beauty of the hills of Himachal as the show showcases the most picturesque locales of Mukhteshwar.

Helmed by award-winning filmmaker Hemant Gaba and written by Alok Sharma, the series stars Meet Mukhi, Aekam Binjwe, Madhoo Shah, Priyanshu Chaterjee, Luke Kenny, Akshat Singh, Zoya Afroz, Varun Kapoor, Harshit Bhojwani, Anaya Shivan, Riva Arora, Rahul Singh and Hitesh Dave in key roles.

Meet Mukhi as Parth and Aekam Binjwe as Jugnu will make you fall in love with them. Both of them have flawlessly delved into their characters. Madhoo Shah’s character of Nani who gives life lessons of good versus evil will definitely become a favourite among young adults.

All in all, ‘Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu’ brings a perfect amalgamation of fantasy, magic and mythology for the entire family.

Who doesn’t love a dash of magic in our lives and ‘Fireflies: Parth and Jugnu’ on Zee5 comes in to be enjoyed like a family treat and it delivers on its promise of being a fun ride!

