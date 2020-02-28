IAS, KAS officers arrested in J&K gun license issue scam

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Two former District Magistrates of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, including an IAS officer, were arrested on Sunday for alleged involvement in the scam in issuing gun licences in the state for money, the CBI said.

During investigations conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation, “the alleged role of Itrit Hussain Rafiqui (a Kashmir Administrative Service officer) and Rajiv Ranjan, IAS, both posted then District Magistrates Kupwara, J&K has been surfaced during their tenure as District Magistrates, Kupwara, J&K from the year 2013 to 2015 and from 2015 to 2016 respectively,” an agency statement said.

The CBI had registered a case following on May 17,2018 following an FIR registered atA Police Station Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (VOK), on the allegations that during the period 2012 to 2016, then District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners of various districts of J&K were illegally issuing “bulk arms licenses in lieu of a monetary consideration”. CBI said

–IANS

miz/vd