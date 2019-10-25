IAS officer in Defence Min allowed premature repatriation

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Telangana cadre IAS officer C. Sudharshan Reddy, who was currently a Director in the Defence Ministry, was on Tuesday “prematurely repatriated” to his parent cadre to avail the benefits of promotions.

As per the order issued from the Department of Personnel and Training, Reddy “may be relieved from his duties immediately to report to his parent cadre”.

The competent authority has approved the October 15 proposal of the Defence Ministry for premature repatriation of Reddy, a 2002-batch Indian Administrative Service official, the order said.

