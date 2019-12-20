IAS officer named in MP honey trap racket claims innocence

Bhopal, Jan 7 (IANS) After his name appeared in the chargesheet filed by the Madhya Pradesh police in the honey trap-cum-extortion racket which rocked the state recently, senior IAS officer P.C. Meena has sought to put forward his view to prove his innocence. He has written to the chief secretary to discuss the matter.

His letter to the chief secretary came after the administration department sought an explanation from him on the chargesheet.

Meena was allegedly seen in a video that went viral recently. As per the chargesheet filed by the police, Meena paid Rs 20 lakh to a local journalist to settle the matter.

In the letter, Meena said the video that had gone viral six months ago is fake and doctored. He said he feels threatened after the chargesheet which has taken a toll on him and his family members mental well being.

“There is a conspiracy against me. This is an attempt to malign my image. I demand an inquiry,” he said in the letter.

