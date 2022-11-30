INDIA

IAS officer points out lapses in draft Bill seeking removal of Guv as chancellor

The Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet on Wednesday expressed their displeasure in the manner in which senior bureaucrat B. Ashok pointed out certain lapses in the draft Bill which the government will bring in the Kerala Assembly next month, that seeks removal of Governor as the chancellor of universities in the state.

Ashok, who is the Agriculture secretary, pointed out in the file that there is a technical flaw in the draft Bill as it does not mention the reason for the withdrawal of the Governor as chancellor in the introduction.

The draft Bill is expected to come before the assembly in its session that begins on December 5.

According to sources in the know of things, Vijayan has asked chief secretary V.P. Joy to convey the displeasure of the cabinet to Ashok.

Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan have been waging a war over the manner in which the latter slammed the former for the way nepotism was prevailing in the appointments to posts in the universities

To ensure that the last word rests with the state government, it was decided to float a new Bill to remove Governor as chancellor.

In a related development, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition which asked for the court’s intervention to ensure that the Governor signs Bills without delay as these Bills are for the good of the people in the state.

