INDIA

IAS officer who took on Azam Khan, gets extension

Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the IAS officer who took on senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan, has been given a one-year extension by the Centre to continue in Uttar Pradesh.

The 2005 Sikkim batch cadre was serving as commissioner Moradabad when his tenure ended on February 16.

Sources said that the official had applied for an extension to the government, which was granted by the Department of Personnel and Training on Saturday.

Singh was sent to Uttar Pradesh in 2015 on interstate deputation. He was first appointed special secretary irrigation and water resources and in July 2016, transferred to Bulandshahr as district magistrate.

In April 2017, he was made additional commissioner commercial tax, followed by a tenure as district magistrate Fatehpur and then Rampur.

In March 2021, he took on the position of commissioner Moradabad.

In Rampur, the officer was responsible for mounting cases on Mohd Azam Khan and his family.

