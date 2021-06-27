The Central IAS Association on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising the contribution of Guru Prasad Mohapatra, Secretary in his government who died due to Covid recently.

During his monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat, Modi said: “Guruprasad was diagnosed with Covid, he was admitted in the hospital and yet at the same time was performing his official duty too.

He toiled day and night to increase the oxygen producing capacities of the country and to ensure the oxygen reached far flung areas. It is sad for all of us that the country has lost its KarmaYogi.”

The tribute by the Prime Minister to Mohapatra has instilled a sense of motivation and reinforced commitment amongst all public servants dedicated to the cause of public service and nation building across the country, the Association said in a statement.

